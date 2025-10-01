Nominations Now Open for 2nd Annual Last Mile Retail Awards
Celebrating Innovation, Customer Experience, and Delivery Excellence in Retail
Nominations are now open to the public through December 2, 2025, at www.lastmileretailawards.com.
The Last Mile Retail Awards shine a spotlight on the retailers, innovators, and delivery partners redefining the customer experience. As e-commerce continues to accelerate, last mile delivery has emerged as the single most critical factor in meeting consumer expectations.
“After the tremendous energy and recognition generated by our inaugural event, we are thrilled to be back for year two,” said Arelis Bonilla, Founder & President of Aria Logistics and Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards. “This year we will honor an even broader scope of retailers and individuals who continue to raise the bar for service, innovation, and leadership.”
The 2nd Annual LMRA will present 19 awards across 13 categories, including Overall Excellence, Customer Experience, Innovation, Mr. and Mrs. Last Mile, and E-Commerce.
An advisory board of industry leaders will review nominations and select finalists in each category. The public will then cast their votes from January 6 to March 4, 2026. Winners will be announced live at the gala.
Special honors will also include:
* Hall of Fame Award
* Social Impact Retailer of the Year
* Sustainable Retailer of the Year
* Best Overall Customer Experience Retailer
The LMRA Advisory Board includes top executives and thought leaders: Arelis Bonilla (Aria Logistics), Bob Bauer (Dispatch Truck), John Beasley (Home Delivery World), Leena Gurevich-Nuñez (Last Mile Retail Awards), Benjamin Rambo (GEODIS), Lisa Scarnecchia (Ryder), Maryjane Fanizzi (Mattress Firm), Jeremy Hill (The Cardinal Way), and Rahmel Wattley (Truck ’N Hustle Podcast).
To nominate, visit www.lastmileretailawards.com.
Press inquiries: Brian Mayes, brian@nashvillepublicity.com
Sponsorship & Advertising opportunities: Leena Gurevich-Nuñez, leena@lastmileretailawards.com
About Last Mile Retail Awards
The Last Mile Retail Awards celebrate the driving forces of home delivery—the exceptional individuals and teams within retail whose dedication and expertise transform the final mile into an experience of excellence. Every delivery, every interaction, every customer touchpoint is made possible by their commitment. LMRA honors those setting new benchmarks and reshaping the future of retail logistics.
About Home Delivery World
Home Delivery World is the most comprehensive U.S. event for retail logistics professionals, drawing more than 2,500 attendees and 300 exhibitors annually. The 2026 conference will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center, May 20–21, 2026.
