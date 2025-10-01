Nominations Now Open for 2nd Annual Last Mile Retail Awards

Celebrating Innovation, Customer Experience, and Delivery Excellence in Retail

This year we will honor an even broader scope of retailers and individuals who continue to raise the bar for service, innovation, and leadership.” — Arelis Bonilla, Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of last year’s sold-out inaugural gala, the Last Mile Retail Awards (LMRA) returns for its second annual celebration of retail excellence. The highly anticipated event will take place on May 20, 2026, at the Four Seasons in Nashville, Tennessee, once again in partnership with Home Delivery World, the nation’s premier annual trade show for retail supply chain and logistics.Nominations are now open to the public through December 2, 2025, at www.lastmileretailawards.com The Last Mile Retail Awards shine a spotlight on the retailers, innovators, and delivery partners redefining the customer experience. As e-commerce continues to accelerate, last mile delivery has emerged as the single most critical factor in meeting consumer expectations.“After the tremendous energy and recognition generated by our inaugural event, we are thrilled to be back for year two,” said Arelis Bonilla, Founder & President of Aria Logistics and Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards. “This year we will honor an even broader scope of retailers and individuals who continue to raise the bar for service, innovation, and leadership.”The 2nd Annual LMRA will present 19 awards across 13 categories, including Overall Excellence, Customer Experience, Innovation, Mr. and Mrs. Last Mile, and E-Commerce.An advisory board of industry leaders will review nominations and select finalists in each category. The public will then cast their votes from January 6 to March 4, 2026. Winners will be announced live at the gala.Special honors will also include:* Hall of Fame Award* Social Impact Retailer of the Year* Sustainable Retailer of the Year* Best Overall Customer Experience RetailerThe LMRA Advisory Board includes top executives and thought leaders: Arelis Bonilla (Aria Logistics), Bob Bauer (Dispatch Truck), John Beasley (Home Delivery World), Leena Gurevich-Nuñez (Last Mile Retail Awards), Benjamin Rambo (GEODIS), Lisa Scarnecchia (Ryder), Maryjane Fanizzi (Mattress Firm), Jeremy Hill (The Cardinal Way), and Rahmel Wattley (Truck ’N Hustle Podcast).To nominate, visit www.lastmileretailawards.com Press inquiries: Brian Mayes, brian@nashvillepublicity.comSponsorship & Advertising opportunities: Leena Gurevich-Nuñez, leena@lastmileretailawards.comAbout Last Mile Retail AwardsThe Last Mile Retail Awards celebrate the driving forces of home delivery—the exceptional individuals and teams within retail whose dedication and expertise transform the final mile into an experience of excellence. Every delivery, every interaction, every customer touchpoint is made possible by their commitment. LMRA honors those setting new benchmarks and reshaping the future of retail logistics.About Home Delivery WorldHome Delivery World is the most comprehensive U.S. event for retail logistics professionals, drawing more than 2,500 attendees and 300 exhibitors annually. The 2026 conference will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center, May 20–21, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.