Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Auglaize
|Village of Waynesfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|City of Martins Ferry, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Pease Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Carroll
|Village of Dellroy
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Champaign
|Champaign County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Urbana Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Village of Catawba
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clinton
|Clinton County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Village of Summitville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Crawford
|City of Bucyrus
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Fairview Park City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|The MetroHealth System
Special Audit
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2022
|Special Audit
|Fairview Park City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Shaker Heights City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Shaker Heights City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Hamilton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Russell Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Village of Patterson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|BKP Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Highland
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Holmes
|Holmes Fire District #1
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Lake County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Elyria Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Downtown Toledo Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Horizon Science Academy Youngstown
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Horizon Science Academy Youngstown
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Youngstown City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Youngstown
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Village of Rockford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Liberty High School
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Liberty High School
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Miami Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Morrow
|Morrow County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|Put-In-Bay Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Port Clinton City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Port Clinton City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Pickaway
|New Holland Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Pike
|Union Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Portage
|Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richland
|City of Ontario
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Russia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Jackson Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Jackson Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Stark County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Nordonia Hills City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Nordonia Hills City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Village of Milford Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
