Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Allen County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Auglaize Village of Waynesfield

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Belmont City of Martins Ferry, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Pease Township Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Carroll Village of Dellroy

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Champaign Champaign County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Urbana Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Clark Village of Catawba

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Madison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clinton Clinton County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Columbiana Village of Summitville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Crawford City of Bucyrus

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Fairview Park City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination The MetroHealth System

Special Audit

1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2022 Special Audit Fairview Park City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Shaker Heights City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Shaker Heights City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Fairfield Fairfield County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Franklin Hamilton Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Russell Township Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hamilton Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Village of Patterson

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit BKP Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Highland Liberty Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Holmes Holmes Fire District #1

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lake Lake County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lorain Elyria Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Downtown Toledo Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning Horizon Science Academy Youngstown

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Horizon Science Academy Youngstown

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Green Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Youngstown City Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Youngstown

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Village of Rockford

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery Liberty High School

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Liberty High School

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Miami Conservancy District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Morrow Morrow County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ottawa Put-In-Bay Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Port Clinton City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Port Clinton City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Pickaway New Holland Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Pike Union Township

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Portage Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Richland City of Ontario

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Shelby Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Village of Russia

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Stark Jackson Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Jackson Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Stark County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Summit Nordonia Hills City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Nordonia Hills City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Trumbull Trumbull County Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Tuscarawas Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Union Village of Milford Center

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wood Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA



