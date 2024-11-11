Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Auglaize Village of Waynesfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Belmont City of Martins Ferry, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Pease Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Carroll Village of Dellroy
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Champaign Champaign County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Urbana Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Clark Village of Catawba
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clinton Clinton County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Village of Summitville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Crawford City of Bucyrus
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Fairview Park City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
The MetroHealth System
Special Audit
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2022		 Special Audit
Fairview Park City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Shaker Heights City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Shaker Heights City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Fairfield Fairfield County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Franklin Hamilton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Russell Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Village of Patterson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
BKP Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Highland Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Holmes Holmes Fire District #1
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lake Lake County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain Elyria Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Downtown Toledo Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Horizon Science Academy Youngstown
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Horizon Science Academy Youngstown
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Youngstown City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Youngstown
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Village of Rockford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Liberty High School
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Liberty High School
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Miami Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Morrow Morrow County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ottawa Put-In-Bay Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Port Clinton City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Port Clinton City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Pickaway New Holland Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Pike Union Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Portage Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richland City of Ontario
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Shelby Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Russia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Jackson Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Jackson Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Stark County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Summit Nordonia Hills City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Nordonia Hills City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Trumbull Trumbull County Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Tuscarawas Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Village of Milford Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

