Hit Stand-Up Comedy Show Comes To SoHo Playhouse | 'Just The Tip' serves up 'humor, heart & humanity' off-Broadway

SoHo Playhouse brings comedian Jon Schnitzer's hit stand-up show "Just The Tip" to NYC

Who knew stories about family, religion and circumcision could be so hilarious and so cathartic? Catch "Just The Tip" at Soho Playhouse this month!

A well polished, quick-witted, and hilarious hour of stand-up. Despite the name, this show covered more than just the tip, it went deep… A comedy gold mine.” — Hollywood Fringe Fest 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Just The Tip" had a sold-out run at Hollywood Fringe Fest last June and now comedian Jon Schnitzer is getting an off-Broadway premiere at SoHo Playhouse next week - one of just seven acts chosen to perform at their popular International Fringe Encore Comedy Series.

"Hollywood Fringe was a blast and I met so many talented artists, winning a spot on SoHo's Encore Series was an unexpected cherry on top. When I started doing stand-up a couple years ago, I wanted to talk about things that are important to me and make people laugh. I never dreamed I'd already have the chance to perform off-Broadway," says Schnitzer.

SoHo Playhouse's Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole and Managing Director Britt Lafield curate the popular series, “We are very excited to present these comedians as part of our continuing mission to bring the world's hottest performers and their shows here to New York. These are the best acts out of hundreds we have seen this year."

While he's in New York, Schnitzer will also join a panel at DOC NYC Film Festival for the premiere of Gallagher - a feature documentary about the wildly popular 1980's watermelon-smashing comedian, directed by Josh Forbes.

Schnitzer says, "I was obsessed with Gallagher as a kid, so I'm both tickled and honored to appear in this film with him, his family and some of my favorite comedians like Bill Burr and Gilbert Gottfried. Very excited to see the final version projected on a big screen and with an audience. He's not so well-known for his brilliantly silly questions, but those jokes had a huge influence on me and my show Just The Tip is about my personal journey from being the biggest little zealot to questioning everything."

