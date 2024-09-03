Stand-Up Comedy Show 'Just The Tip' - Encore Performance at Lyric Hyperion

Jon Schnitzer unleashes the world premiere of his 1-hour stand-up comedy show "Just The Tip" at Hollywood Fringe Fest 2024.

Don't miss this hilarious and heart-warming solo comedy show at The Lyric Hyperion on September 15 - must-see for all comedy fans

Just The Tip...an intensely personal spiritual journey while making you laugh your ass off.” — Hollywood Fringe Fest 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Just The Tip" premiered at Hollywood Fringe last June with a sold out run and rave reviews - now comedian Jon Schnitzer is performing his hit solo show on September 15 at the Lyric Hyperion.

"Just The Tip" is a wild ride that explores serious themes of family, religion and circumcision. "I got into stand-up comedy in my mid-40's and I'm lucky to have lived a pretty interesting life, so I have a lot to say now," says Schnitzer.

"Also, I grew up being bullied, so being funny was always a survival skill for me. As a lifelong fan of stand-up comedy, the last 2-years have been a dream come true."

Schnitzer's authentically hilarious and heart-warming stories have earned him spots on shows with Nikki Glaser, Hannah Einbinder and Marc Maron. And, in June, at the 20th Anniversary US Comedy Contest he won second place against comics from all over America. He's performed at The Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv, Gotham NYC and other clubs in Los Angeles and New York.

This performance is a celebration of Schnitzer's 2-year "comedy-versary" with a pre-show pizza party. "Since my very first 5-minute set at the Ha-Ha Club in September 2022, I've done over 600 open mics, and over 100 standup shows. I couldn't have kept up that grind without the support of the comedy, clowning and Fringe communities. I've had the time of my life meeting so many talented performers and comedy fans, so I want to show my appreciation."

Check out "Just The Tip" on Sep 15 - just $15 at The Lyric Hyperion Theater in Los Angeles.

Just The Tip | Teaser Trailer | Lyric Hyperion Sep 15th 2024

