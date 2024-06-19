'Just The Tip' Is A Stand-Up Comedy Stand-Out – Final Shows June 22-23 at Hollywood FringeFest

Jon Schnitzer unleashes the world premiere of his 1-hour stand-up comedy show "Just The Tip" at Hollywood Fringe Fest 2024.

Reviews are in and “Just The Tip” is a “comedy goldmine” at Fringefest 2024 – experience this “brilliant” “endearing” ”roller coaster of fun” while you can

A well polished, quick-witted, and hilarious hour of stand-up. Despite the name, this show covered more than just the tip, it went deep… A comedy gold mine.” — Rachel Troy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After having to cancel his sold-out Preview Night show due to covid, comedian Jon Schnitzer ran his 1-hour FringeFest comedy show at home everyday – and “Just The Tip” got a standing ovation on Opening Night.

“I joke about things that are important to me, so that audience reaction and all the positive reviews have been more than gratifying. Plus the conversations after the show are just as fun – I’m back,” says Schnitzer. “It was tough to get my energy up after catching covid, but luckily my director is my wife and we ran the set every day in our living room with masks on and fans blowing fresh air so she didn’t get sick too. Performing for an audience of one is tough, but it got better and better everyday and I couldn’t be happier with where the show is now. I’ve been doing comedy for less than 2-years so just having an hour is a huge achievement for me.”

Treat yourself to this hilarious 1-hour stand-up show this weekend at The Best Comedy Club Near Me Theater on the Melrose strip. Both shows on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 are almost sold out - tickets for Just The Tip are just $10.

The certified Hollywood FringeFest 2024 reviews speak for themselves:

- “Just The Tip is a rollercoaster of fun... GO SEE THIS INCREDIBLE SHOW!”

- “The show is so funny and so touching that everyone should see it!!!”

- “Amazing show! So funny and so much heart. I loved it!”

- “This was an absolutely phenomenal comedy special and if this was streaming on Netflix or HBO, I'd watch it again and again.”

- “Great show… One punch line after another top to bottom.”

- “He had me and the whole room laughing long and hard throughout.”

- “He’s got a powerful point of view, and always leaves you with a laugh.”

- “Schnitzer was 100% comfortable navigating a wide variety of potentially challenging topics (no spoilers here!) and was in complete control the entire night. His set as polished and funny as hell.”

- “…a warm and inviting performer who doesn’t use cheap tricks or the taboo to carry his performance…”

- “…a rising star…”

- “…gut busting jokes…”

“…he truly had the audience in the palm of his hand…”

- “One of my favorite shows so far!”

Buy tickets to Just The Tip

- Saturday, June 22 at 7 P.M.

- Sunday, June 23 at 5 P.M.

Check out Jon Schnitzer's official website for more comedy shows. He's also a finalist in the 20th anniversary USA Comedy Contest on June 30.