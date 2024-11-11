Royal Roofing Honors Veterans Day by Gifting a Roof to a Deserving Veteran

Royal Roofing Gives Away a Roof to an Honorable Veteran

The Royal Roof Giveaway Reflects the Ongoing Commitment to Care for Men and Women Who Have Served Our Country

Our veterans deserve not only our words of thanks but actions that demonstrate our gratitude. This new roof is just one way we aim to support our heroes.” — Heather Hitchcock

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and community support, Royal Roofing gifted a new roof to a local veteran on October 4, 2024, at the location, 1217 County Road 2010, Liberty, Texas 77575. Today, in honor of Veterans Day, Royal Roofing is sharing this story with the community.Sylvester Chapman Webb Jr. (aka Eddie) honorably served active duty in the United States Air Force for 22 years (July 24, 1963-November 30, 1985) during which he supported the Vietnam War as an air traffic controller in Okinawa. Eddie completed multiple domestic and overseas duty assignments with his wife and sons including Texas, Georgia, Japan, and Italy, and even one remote (unaccompanied) assignment to Alaska. Eddie continued his life's dedication to community service as he began volunteering with the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department. As an EMT-Intermediate, he served as a First Responder and firefighter in his beloved rural town.Two years ago, Eddie suffered roof damage from a storm. Eddie filed a claim with his insurance company. Even though he had missing shingles and nails protruding from the shingles, the insurance evaluation resulted in a denial of his claim to cover damages.Heather Hitchcock, CEO of Royal Roofing said, "Eddie served our country with sacrifice and dedication. Now it is an honor to bless Eddie with the gift of a new roof as a thank you for his service!" Heather also said, “While we had the privilege of completing this project in early October, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate with the community through a Veteran's Day Roof Giveaway .” Royal Roofing wants its community to know that it honors the service and sacrifice made by our military men and women. The Royal Roof Giveaway is just one way to express gratitude and respect.The Royal Roofing team worked tirelessly to ensure the veteran's new roof was installed with top-quality materials and the highest standards of craftsmanship. The veteran’s family expressed heartfelt gratitude, sharing that the peace of mind this new roof brings is invaluable.As Royal Roofing shares this news on Veterans Day, they invite the Houston community to join them in expressing gratitude to all veterans for their service and sacrifice. “Our veterans deserve not only our words of thanks but actions that demonstrate our gratitude. This new roof is just one way we aim to support our heroes,” added Heather Hitchcock.About Royal Roofing:As a woman-owned company, Royal Roofing was founded on the values of customer service and high-quality work. Royal Roofing is a trusted name in the Houston area, dedicated to providing quality roofing solutions and committed to supporting the local community. From roof repairs to full installations, they take pride in ensuring every customer’s home is safe, secure, and beautiful. This Veteran's Day, Royal Roofing proudly stands with our veterans and will continue finding ways to support those who have served. Royal Roofing also takes pride in partnering with Shamrock Roofing, a trusted roofing company in Kansas City with over 45 years of success in residential and commercial roofing. Shamrock Roofing shares our dedication to excellence, and you can also reach out to them for quality roofing services.

