MPD Searching for Northwest Retail Theft Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in an assault and retail theft offense.

On Monday, November 4, 2024, at approximately 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of K Street, Northwest, in reference to a retail theft and assault. Three suspects entered the store and stole merchandise and then fled the scene. While fleeing, the suspects assaulted three victims that were inside of the establishment. The victims refused medical attention.

Two of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24171748

###