ITSMF Symposium: Alicia Lyttle of AI Innovision Shares Insights on AI’s Role in Tech Leadership and Innovation

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicia Lyttle , co-founder and CEO of AI InnoVision, recently participated in an expert panel at the ITSMF S2-S4 Symposium in St. Louis, hosted by the Information Technology Senior Management Forum (ITSMF). ITSMF, a renowned organization dedicated to advancing Black leaders in technology, gathered industry trailblazers for a day of discussions focused on diversity, innovation, and leadership excellence in the tech industry.Alicia joined prominent panelists Nathaniel Henry, Senior Director at Microsoft, and Kenneth Yu, Managing Director of Data and AI at Accenture, to discuss “A 360 Degree Look at AI.” The panel offered attendees an in-depth exploration of AI’s transformative role in tech leadership, innovation, and strategic growth. The panelists shared insights on how AI can reshape the IT landscape, driving both efficiency and creativity in a rapidly evolving digital world.The conversation covered AI’s potential to streamline processes, spark creative solutions, and enhance strategic decision-making. Alicia shared her expertise on how AI tools can drive real impact within organizations, highlighting practical examples from her extensive experience in AI consulting and training.“It was an honor to contribute to such an important conversation on AI’s role in shaping the future of technology,” said Alicia Lyttle. “AI is more than just a tool—it’s a strategic asset that can drive innovation and inclusivity in the tech industry. I’m grateful for the opportunity to discuss how AI can empower tech leaders to make a lasting impact.”The symposium was part of ITSMF’s ongoing efforts to promote diversity and excellence among Black technology professionals, with this year’s theme centered on advancing innovative leadership in the digital era. Through panels, workshops, and networking opportunities, ITSMF is committed to empowering and uplifting Black leaders in the technology sector.About ITSMFThe Information Technology Senior Management Forum (ITSMF) is the only national organization dedicated to fostering leadership development and executive advancement for Black technology professionals. Through networking, mentoring, and professional development, ITSMF equips its members with the tools needed to excel in the tech industry and drive change within their organizations. For more information, visit www.itsmfleaders.org About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision, led by Alicia Lyttle, is a pioneering AI consultancy and education firm that helps businesses and professionals leverage artificial intelligence for productivity, innovation, and growth. With a focus on empowering individuals through training programs, consulting services, and thought leadership, AI InnoVision is committed to making AI accessible and impactful across diverse industries. For more information, visit www.aiinnovision.com

