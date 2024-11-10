Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007306

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/09/2024 at 1250

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Mark Loverin

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: Pat Chen

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of an incident on VT RT 110 in Washington, VT. Investigation determined that Loverin struck the window of Chens vehicle with a rock damaging it.

On 11/10/2024 Loverin came to the Berlin Barracks. He was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for simple assault, unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct. Loverin was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/2024 at 0830 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex – Saint Johnsbury

BAIL: 200

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.