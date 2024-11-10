Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3007306
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/09/2024 at 1250
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Washington, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Mark Loverin
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: Pat Chen
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of an incident on VT RT 110 in Washington, VT. Investigation determined that Loverin struck the window of Chens vehicle with a rock damaging it.
On 11/10/2024 Loverin came to the Berlin Barracks. He was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for simple assault, unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct. Loverin was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/2024 at 0830 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex – Saint Johnsbury
BAIL: 200
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
