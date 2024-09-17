Rockit™ Apple + Special Olympics - 2024 and Beyond

Rockit™ Apples with Special Olympics Rockit™ Apple and Special Olympics working together to promote bravery and inclusion. Rockit™ Apples at a Special Olympics event.

Nutrition, Wellness, Courage, and Resilience at the Core of Collaboration Promoting Inclusion

We are honored to partner with Special Olympics....Our shared values of bravery, resilience, and wellness make this collaboration a perfect fit.” — Julie DeJarnatt, Director of Brand Strategy at Chelan Fresh™

CHELAN, WA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockit™ Apple, the world's first perfectly snack-sized apple, is honored to announce that they are moving into the third year of partnership with Special Olympics for fall 2024 and into 2025. Together, Special Olympics and Rockit™ Apple share a mutual vision to promote inclusion and celebrate bravery and resilience. By advocating for health and wellness for all, this collaboration helps make an impact on the lives of athletes and individuals with intellectual disabilities who face daily discrimination.Special Olympics' mission of connecting the world around inclusion aligns perfectly with Rockit™ Apple's commitment to nutrition, wellness, and the spirit of bravery that is accessible to everyone. As an organization that prioritizes providing healthy, convenient, and delicious snacking options, Rockit™ Apple is excited to join forces with Special Olympics to create positive change on a global scale.As the third year of partnership begins to unfold, consumers can now find Special Olympics’ “On Pack” Scan for Inclusion on the Rockit™ Apple tubs in stores across the US.Rockit™ Apple team members have shared Rockit™ at regional games across the country over the past year in seven states - California, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Illinois. They look forward to bringing Rockit™ to seven upcoming events."We are honored to partner with Special Olympics in 2024 and 2025 to support their mission of inclusivity and empowerment," said Julie DeJarnatt, Director of Brand Strategy at Chelan Fresh™, who exclusively grows and markets Rockit™ Apple in North America. "Our shared values of bravery, resilience, and wellness make this collaboration a perfect fit, and we are eager to work together to raise awareness about the incredible achievements of athletes and individuals with intellectual disabilities."“Staying fit and eating healthy is a goal that all our athletes strive to achieve so they can compete at their best,” said Zehra Sayin, Chief Communications, Development & Marketing Officer, Special Olympics International. “Partnering with Rockit™ Apple, a company that shares our values and commitment to nutrition and wellness, is an exciting step forward in our mission to promote inclusion and empower individuals with intellectual disabilities.”The Rockit-Special Olympics partnership will help inspire and motivate individuals and communities around the globe to challenge misconceptions and stereotypes about athletes and individuals with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics supports nearly 4 million athletes and Unified Partners in more than 200 countries and jurisdictions around the world through community programs every day. By sharing authentic stories from the perspective of these incredible athletes, people will begin to better understand and appreciate the unique perspectives and challenges they face.For more information about Rockit™ Apple and their partnership with Special Olympics, please visit us.rockitapple.com and specialolympics.org About Rockit™ Apples:Rockit™ apples are the world’s first deliciously sweet and crisp apple that’s naturally grown to be miniature. They are the perfect size for snacking, very sweet, and deliver a big crunch. Two apples are only 70 calories and are packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber to support everyday health for active kids and adults. Rockit™ apples are grown by select premium apple growers around the world, including Chelan Fresh in Central Washington state. Learn more at us.rockitapple.com.About Special Olympics:Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With nearly four million athletes and Unified Sportspartners and one million coaches and volunteers in over 200 countries, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly 75,000 games and competitions every year. Learn more at specialolympics.org.Special OlympicsMegan GausemelMgausemel@specialolympics.org202-570-8628

