SugarBee® Apples Announce Year-Round Availability, Delighting Fans Worldwide
As one of the first growers who invested in planting SugarBee®, we are excited to see this apple available in quantities that can be shipped year-round to markets in Asia, Mexico, and South America.”CHELAN, WA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SugarBee® apples, renowned for their incredible taste and fan-favorite status, are set to become a year-round delight for consumers around the globe. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the brand, as for the first time, SugarBee® apples will be available through the entire summer season and tie into the fall harvest with no interruption in supply.
— Bryan Peebles, SugarBee® Grower
Since the debut of SugarBee® apples in 2016, the brand has eagerly awaited a harvest and yield plentiful enough to ensure year-round availability. Julie DeJarnatt, Brand Strategy Manager, conveyed her enthusiasm, stating, "Since the launch of SugarBee® apples in 2016, we've been anticipating a harvest and yield to support year-round availability. This marks the first year that consumers can enjoy their preferred SugarBee® apples through the summer of 2024! We have numerous exciting consumer marketing events and demos planned to maintain momentum until the arrival of the new crop this fall.”
The consumer feedback each year has consistently shown that consumers would much prefer year-round availability for their favorite apple. Kaci Komstadius, VP of Marketing for Sage Fruit, explained, “SugarBee® is a variety that consumers have come to know and love, and as such a variety, they expect to find it in their local grocery stores. This season’s year-round availability will prove beneficial for both our retail partners as well as consumers, as there will be no disruption in the supply prior to our 2024 harvest. We’re thrilled that they will be enjoyed all year long!”
The announcement brings not only joy to consumers but also expands the export possibilities for SugarBee® apples. Bryan Peebles, SugarBee®grower, explains "As one of the first growers who invested in planting SugarBee®, we are excited to see this apple available in quantities that can be shipped year-round to markets in Asia, Mexico, and South America."
The extended availability of SugarBee® apples is expected to meet the growing demand from consumers worldwide who have fallen in love with the unique combination of honey-and-caramel sweetness with a hint of molasses, crunch, and juiciness that this apple variety offers. With year-round availability, fans can now always enjoy SugarBee® apples as a delicious and wholesome snack, in culinary creations, and as a delightfully sweet-crisp addition to various dishes.
To celebrate this exciting development, SugarBee® has a series of consumer marketing events and demos planned throughout the year, introducing even more shoppers to the sweet crunch that has enamored thousands thus far.
Feel like you need to taste one for yourself? You can usually find SugarBee® apples in store locations near you! Visit our Fruit Locator to find stores near you that SugarBee® apples have been shipped to recently, or order some directly from our partner store, Goldbelly.
About SugarBee® Apple:
The SugarBee® Apple is head of the class when it comes to eating and snacking apples. Its crisp crunch, caramel-and-honey toned sweetness with a hint of molasses and excellent storage make it among the most highly sought-after varieties for retailers nationwide. Nearly 200 growers in Washington State work hard to bring this stunning apple to eager consumers across the country. For more information, visit www.sugarbeeapple.com or email contact@sugarbeeapple.com.
For Sales Information, contact:
Chelan Fresh, Brand Strategy Manager, Julie DeJarnatt 509-682-4252
CMI, Rochelle Bohm, VP of Marketing 509-888-3434
Sage Fruit, Kaci Komstadius, VP of Marketing 509-494-1968
Julie DeJarnatt
Chelan Fresh
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok