NJBIZ Shortlists NIKSUN as a Finalist for “Business of The Year 2024”

This honor [to be] a nominee for NJBIZ’s Business of the Year 2024 bears testimony to the fact that the industry is recognizing the value of our contribution to businesses around the world.” — Nik Pruthi, President, NIKSUN Inc.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJBIZ, one of New Jersey’s leading business journals, provides 24/7 business news coverage and hosts events honoring top business professionals in the state. Amongst their prestigious accolades are the “Business of the Year Awards.” This awards program honors companies and individuals for outstanding accomplishments in helping the state’s business community grow and prosper.

It is a matter of great pride to NIKSUN, Inc., a New Jersey business founded in 1997, to have been selected as a nominee for this year’s NJBIZ Business of the Year Award. NIKSUN, a pioneer in cybersecurity, has a single, comprehensive platform that instantly detects every cyber-attack across an organization’s entire infrastructure, automatically discovers everything they need to know about it using the latest in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and protects them from those threat vectors. NIKSUN’s innovative platform can cut company costs by as much as 90% and comes at a price that makes it feasible for all companies, no matter their size, to use. The award ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM EST at The DoubleTree by Hilton in Somerset, New Jersey.

In the true character of the “American Dream,” from humble beginnings in a New Jersey garage, NIKSUN’s presence has grown in leaps and bounds to becoming the global cybersecurity powerhouse that it is today. From the USA to Mexico, the UK, Germany, Japan, and beyond, national and international organizations looking for serious cybersecurity trust only NIKSUN with the protection of their most valuable digital assets. It has only been through decades of pioneering innovation and meticulous research and development that NIKSUN has risen from a small New Jersey start-up decades ago to the recognized global leader in the cybersecurity and network monitoring industry that it is today.

Elated on being considered as a finalist for NJBIZ’s 2024 “Business of the Year” award, the company’s President, Nik Pruthi said, “NIKSUN realized that the biggest threat to the safety and security of this nation was no longer only directly against government infrastructure, but also against the 30+ million small businesses which make up the backbone of the country, and many of them, the supply chain of the US government itself. NIKSUN started a mission to bring the same level of cybersecurity it provides to the DoD to these small businesses, in a manner that is more comprehensive, easier to use, and most importantly, extremely affordable. Through much painstaking effort, we finally achieved this. Indeed, this honor of being shortlisted as a nominee for NJBIZ’s Business of the Year 2024, bears testimony to the fact that the industry is recognizing the value of our contribution to businesses around the world and the economy as a whole.”

About NIKSUN, Inc.:

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and

intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

About NJBIZ:

NJBIZ, the definitive voice of New Jersey business news, is the most mature and distinguished voice in the state. Serving the community since 1987, NJBIZ provides business leaders and executives with the news and information that matters most. We connect and inform businesses through targeted networking and lead-generation opportunities via our recognition events, thought-leadership panel discussions, weekly lists, the annual Book of lists, along with premium online data. NJBIZ is in the business of connecting people and brands with information and each other.

NJBIZ produces a weekly print edition with a readership of more than 19,000, as well as providing 24/7 business news coverage through NJBIZ.com, multiple daily e-newsletters, and social media.

It is owned by BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of business-to-business information, research, and marketing solutions across more than 20 local economies in the U.S.

To read more about NJBIZ click here: www.njbiz.com

Legal Disclaimer:

