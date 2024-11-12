Mindfulness Candle YURAGI, a Japanese Product Backed by Research to Improve Focus & Relaxation, Launches on Kickstarter

KURASHIKI CITY, JAPAN, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pegasus Candle Co. is pleased to announce the release and Kickstarter launch of the ”Mindfulness Candle YURAGI” on November 11, 2024. The ‘Mindfulness Candle’ features a unique fractal design shell and a flickering flame that casts calming shadows, promoting relaxation and improved focus in just five minutes. Its effectiveness has been proven through joint research and investigation with Saitama University.

About “YURAGI”

In addition to the flickering flame, which has been believed to have a calming effect since ancient times, the design of the “Mindfulness Candle YURAGI” features a “fractal” pattern that embodies the spirit of Zen. Pegasus Candle’s patent-pending ‘Flame Oscillator’ technology creates a steady, flickering flame for a consistent calming effect.

In addition, the “fractal design” employed in the candle holder is a geometric design with self-similarity, and the repeated patterns bring comfort to the mind. Furthermore, the design using “fractal dimension 1.7,” which most enhances the beauty of complex fractal structures and peace of mind, provides a deep relaxation effect both visually and mentally.

【Experience these four mindfulness benefits in just five minutes】

Stress reduction: The flickering flame releases tension from mind, relieving daily stress.

Improved concentration: Increases focus and concentration in working and learning, maximizing performance.

Promotes creativity: New ideas are easily generated and creative thinking is activated.

Improves sleep quality: promotes relaxation, leads to deeper sleep, and supports better sleep quality.

【Recommended for】

Remote Workers: Define clear work boundaries, seamlessly shift from calm to clarity, , enhance focus, and boost productivity.

Athletes: Relieve pre-competition anxiety to achieve your best performance.

Students: Reduce exam pressure and enhance concentration.

For Better Sleep: Solve sleep issues like difficulty falling asleep or waking up during the night.

Yoga and Meditation Practitioners: Improve meditation practice with enhanced mindfulness effects.

Those Feeling Stressed: Find inner peace and tranquility in one’s hectic life

Joint Research and Survey with Saitama University

The effectiveness of mindfulness has been scientifically proven through joint research with Saitama University.

Experimental procedure：

Participants: 30 (average age 33.4 ± 12 years)

Tasks: Participants completed a series of math problems under different rest conditions to measure concentration and relaxation effects.

Measurement methods: Concentration questionnaire, fingertip volume pulse wave, skin conductance response

Research results：

Participants found relaxation and improved concentration in just 5 minutes

The combination of the rhythmic flame and fractal design maximized participant relaxation

The parasympathetic nervous system became dominant, with improved concentration shown in both biometric data and participant questionnaires.

Kickstarter Project Timeline

November 11, 2024: Kickstarter campaign begins

December 20, 2024: Campaign ends

Early January 2025: Production begins (final coordination with factory, procurement of materials)

March 2025: Reward shipping begins

About “Pegasus Candle Co.”

Founded in 1934, Pegasus Candle Co., Ltd. is a long-established manufacturer that has been producing high-quality candles for many years. Drawing on expertise from the bridal industry, known for its high-quality standards, Pegasus Candle Co. has consistently provided safe, reliable products inspired by Japanese craftsmanship.

Legal Disclaimer:

