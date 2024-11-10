Submit Release
News Search

There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,468 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 24B4006909

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

 

STATION:  Rutland            

 

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/09/24 at 1653 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnes Street, West Rutland, VT

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Unlawful Mischief

 

 

 

ACCUSED:  Brandi Munger                                      

 

AGE: 33

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

 

 

VICTIM: Michelle Munger

 

AGE: 53

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a female who was refusing to leave another’s property. Investigation revealed Brandi Munger entered Michelle Munger’s residence and caused damage to her property. Brandi was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing Munger was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Center for lack of $2,500.

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 at 1000 hours           

 

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

 

LODGED - LOCATION:   Marble Valley Correctional Center

 

BAIL: $2,500

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more