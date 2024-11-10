Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4006909

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 11/09/24 at 1653 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnes Street, West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Brandi Munger

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VICTIM: Michelle Munger

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a female who was refusing to leave another’s property. Investigation revealed Brandi Munger entered Michelle Munger’s residence and caused damage to her property. Brandi was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing Munger was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Center for lack of $2,500.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.