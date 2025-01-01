Start the New Year with AI4CES’s AI Publishing Formula

AI Publishing Formula, created by CEO, Jamie Culican and CMO, Melle Melkumian

The Essential Tool for Entrepreneurs to Finally Write and Publish Their Book

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we step into a new year, AI4CES is excited to launch the AI Publishing Formula , an innovative course tailored for entrepreneurs and small business owners ready to transform their expertise into a published book. For those who have long wanted to share their unique insights and elevate their brand, this course offers a step-by-step guide to writing, publishing, and marketing a book with the support of artificial intelligence.The Opportunity to Share Your Story and Build AuthorityIn today’s competitive landscape, books have become a powerful tool for building credibility, engaging new audiences, and establishing thought leadership. However, for many entrepreneurs, the publishing process can seem intimidating and time-consuming. With the AI Publishing Formula, AI4CES provides a streamlined approach that makes it possible for entrepreneurs to bring their book to life efficiently and effectively.“For so many small business owners and experts, writing a book has felt like a distant goal, but with the right tools and guidance, it’s entirely achievable,” says Jamie Culican, USA Today Bestselling Author and co-founder of AI4CES. “We’re excited to offer the AI Publishing Formula as a solution to simplify the journey, using the latest in AI technology to make every stage easier, faster, and even more enjoyable.”Course Features that Make Publishing EasyThe AI Publishing Formula brings together the power of AI and the best practices of modern publishing, giving entrepreneurs a comprehensive toolkit to take their book from concept to publication. With modules crafted to address the unique needs of business owners, participants will learn how to:-Develop and Refine Content with AI Support: Access tools that streamline brainstorming, outlining, and drafting, ensuring ideas come together seamlessly.-Position and Market for Success: AI-driven insights help participants find their niche, identify profitable angles, and reach a targeted audience.-Create a Professional, Market-Ready Book: From cover design to formatting, AI simplifies the technical aspects, ensuring each book is polished and visually appealing.-Implement AI-Powered Marketing Strategies: Participants will discover how to leverage AI for marketing and advertising, maximizing visibility and reaching their ideal readers.A New Year’s Resolution for Realizing Your Publishing Dreams This year, AI4CES encourages entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity to share their knowledge and insights with the world. The AI Publishing Formula is designed not only to simplify the publishing process but also to provide lifelong skills that can enhance their brand, boost their authority, and open doors to new possibilities.About AI4CESFounded by USA Today Bestselling Authors Jamie Culican and Melle Melkumian, AI4CES is dedicated to making AI accessible and practical for professionals in publishing, education, and beyond. AI4CES offers innovative solutions for entrepreneurs, authors, and educators who want to amplify their impact, streamline their processes, and connect with audiences on a global scale.

