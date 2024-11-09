“Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People' s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 71st Macau Grand Prix”officially opens as FR car makes first appearance a…

MACAU, November 9 - The "Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 71st Macau Grand Prix" will be held from November 14th to 17th, and the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) held an opening ceremony at Tap Seac Square today (November 9th). The participating race cars and motorcycles on display plus Grand Prix riders on site attracted many residents and fans to visit the venue, creating a lively atmosphere.

The opening ceremony of the event was held at 3pm today, and guests included: Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau and Coordinator of MGPOC; Chan Chak Mo, Member of the Executive Council, Member of the Legislative Assembly and MGPOC member; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office and MGPOC member; Chong Coc Veng, Chairman of the Automobile General Association of Macao – China and Coordinator of the Sporting Subcommittee of MGPOC; representatives of elite sponsors including Linda Wong, Assistant Senior Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Catherine Kong, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs of Sands China Ltd.; Porcia Leung, Senior Vice President of Corporate Brand Development and Marketing of SJM Resorts, S.A; Iwan Dietschi, Senior Vice President of Hospitality of MGM; Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau and Deputy Coordinator of MGPOC; Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office and MGPOC member; Vong Ka Kun, Secretary General of MGPOC; representatives of premium sponsors including Zoe Zou, Chief Marketing Officer of Wynn Macau Limited; Raymond Lo, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing and General Manager of Altira Macau and Mocha Clubs of Melco Resorts & Entertainment; members of MGPOC and Subcommittees; representatives of other sponsors, members of the Sports Committee; and participating riders.

Organized to enable both residents and visitors to experience the excitement of the event, and gain a deeper appreciation of the Grand Prix, the two-day auto show at Tap Seac Square includes a vehicle which is on display for the first time: the FR race car, as well as many of the cars participating in the Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup and motorcycles from the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 56th Edition.

In addition, the event also features sales booths for cultural and creative Grand Prix-themed products. The auto show is open from 3pm to 9pm on November 9th, and 10am to 5pm on November 10th.

The exciting line-up of races for this year’s Grand Prix include: as the only organizer in the world and for the first time in history, Macao will present the Macau Grand Prix – FIA FR World Cup; the internationally-renowned Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; the Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macau; Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 56th Edition; Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4); Macau Roadsport – Macao SAR Establishment Cup; and the Macau Roadsport Challenge.

Ticket sales have been overwhelming and limited tickets are available on sale during the event. In addition to manned ticketing counter services, each on-site ticketing booth will be equipped with self-service ticket dispensing machines. Tickets may be purchased using credit cards and other electronic payment methods.

As the event approaches, the popularity of the Grand Prix is ​​increasing by the day. To further enhance the atmosphere in the local community, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee will erect large screens to broadcast the event in multiple locations, including: Senado Square; Iao Hon Market Park; Rotunda de Carlos da Maia (Three Lamps District); Taipa Carmo Fair; Amizade Plaza; Leisure Area of Lok Yeong Fa Yuen Building; and Tap Seac Square, allowing residents and visitors to follow the event in a variety of ways.

In terms of community promotion, a touring exhibition of racing photography is visiting numerous schools across Macao during November, display panels relating information about the Grand Prix and its history. To give the young generation a deeper understanding of the event, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee will again invite local students to watch on site this year, enabling them to experience the thrilling atmosphere of racing first-hand.

In addition, to further promote racing culture and encourage Macao residents to participate in the Grand Prix in different ways, the "71st Macau Grand Prix Photo Competition" will be held, with entries open from November 18th to December 30th.

Further details of the event can be found by visiting the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or via the "Macau GP" mobile application. Official social channels may be found on Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, on the "Macao Major Sporting Events" Facebook page, "澳門體育" (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and "澳門特區體育局" (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.