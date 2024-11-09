Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,627 in the last 365 days.

Pål Jonson in Brazil

SWEDEN, November 9 - Press release from Ministry of Defence

Published

Today, 9 November, Swedish Minister for Defence Pål Jonson is in Natal for a meeting with Brazilian Minister of Defense José Múcio. In connection with the meeting, Mr Jonson will also visit the major operational air exercise Cruzex 2024.

Sweden and Brazil have had diplomatic relations for almost 200 years. The two countries also cooperate in the area of defence, and the topics for discussions between Mr Jonson and Mr Múcio will include cooperation on defence materiel. 

Sweden and Brazil cooperate on the Jas Gripen fighter aircraft, which both countries use. There is a facility for development, final assembly, testing and evaluation of Jas 39 Gripen in Saõ Paulo, Brazil. 

In connection with the meeting, Mr Jonson will also visit the operational air exercise Cruzex – Latin America’s largest military exercise, which was first organised in 2002. The eighth edition of the exercise is taking place now, and Brazil’s participation involves Jas 39 Gripen E.

Discussions on the security situation in Europe and in Latin America will also be on the agenda when the two ministers meet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pål Jonson in Brazil

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more