NOLA ABC’s: Louisiana Launches to Foster Inclusive Learning and Cultural Appreciation for Kids

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaz Morton, a dedicated advocate for inclusive education, proudly announces the release of her new children’s book, NOLA ABC’s: Louisiana. This unique ABC book is designed not only to teach young children their letters but also to foster a sense of belonging and cultural appreciation, particularly for those who learn differently.Growing up in New Orleans, Morton faced significant challenges due to her learning disability, which often required her to work much harder than her peers. “When I was younger, I had to work ten times harder than most kids. It was not until I got older that I realized it was because I had a learning disability,” Morton shares. This personal experience inspired her to create a book that resonates with children who feel different or face similar struggles. “I wanted to learn things in ways that were relatable to me and helped me feel connected,” Morton explains.NOLA ABC’s: Louisiana is targeted at children aged 0-7 and pairs each letter of the alphabet with vibrant illustrations that reflect the spirit of Louisiana, enriching vocabulary while introducing cultural themes. “Vocabulary is a must, especially embracing the New Orleans culture. It helps children become socially aware and navigate better throughout this community,” says Morton. The book aims to make learning an exciting and engaging experience, sparking curiosity and a love for exploration. “It’s like being excited to go to a job rather than feeling drained,” she adds.Morton’s vision extends beyond the book itself. She aims to build a supportive online community where parents of children with learning disabilities can share their experiences and feel connected. “Our vision is to have a community of parents who come on a website to express themselves and their daily struggles with kids with a learning disability—allowing parents to feel seen, heard, and supported,” she emphasizes.With a goal to boost elementary school performance scores by 6% by 2028, NOLA ABC’s: Louisiana aspires to become a trusted resource for families and educators, setting a new standard for inclusive and culturally enriched learning.NOLA ABC’s: Louisiana by Jaz Morton is available now as an e-book and hardcover on Amazon . For more information, visit her website at https://www.jbmheights.com

