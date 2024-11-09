Derby Barracks / DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5005824

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 11/08/2024 @ approximately 1812 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 Southbound near exit 28, Derby

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Shane Ray Stine

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/08/2024, at 1812 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation and identified the operator as Shane Ray Stine (48) of Holland, VT. Upon further investigation, Troopers observed Stine to have multiple indicators of impairment. Stine was under the influence of alcohol. Stine was subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Stine was issued a citation to appear in court for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881