Derby Barracks / DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005824
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 11/08/2024 @ approximately 1812 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 Southbound near exit 28, Derby
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Shane Ray Stine
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/08/2024, at 1812 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation and identified the operator as Shane Ray Stine (48) of Holland, VT. Upon further investigation, Troopers observed Stine to have multiple indicators of impairment. Stine was under the influence of alcohol. Stine was subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Stine was issued a citation to appear in court for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.