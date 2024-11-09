WVDOH adjusts traffic light timing to ease congestion on 31st Street Bridge

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews have adjusted the timing on traffic lights to help alleviate congestion on the 31st Street Bridge in Huntington during an approximately four-week bridge inspection project.



One lane of the two-lane bridge was closed on Monday, November 4, 2024, to allow for the bridge inspection. The bridge connects Huntington, West Virginia with Proctorville, Ohio.



Ed Armbruster, P.E., bridge and tunnel program manager for the WVDOH, said the WVDOH and contractors decided to work on the bridge during the day, seven days a week, to complete the inspection in four weeks. Closing the bridge only at night would have taken about four months.



The bridge will be open for Marshall home games.



Armbruster said the timing of the traffic lights was contributing to traffic backups across the bridge. Timing of the traffic lights was evaluated and adjusted to extend the time the light is green by 20 seconds in each direction.



The WVDOH worked with local officials and the Ohio Department of Transportation in evaluating traffic conditions and adjusting the traffic lights.





