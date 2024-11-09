WVDOT announces increased police presence and safety review after third semi truck crash on I-64 near Barboursville; all lanes now open

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) urges motorists to slow down and pay attention in the Interstate 64 work zone through Cabell County.



In the span of 24 hours, from Thursday, November 7, 2024, through Friday, November 8, 2024, three tractor-trailer crashes shut down multiple lanes on the interstate. West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews assisted contractors and local law enforcement on site to get roadways open as quickly as possible. As of now, all lanes are cleared and open.



The WVDOH Traffic Engineering Division will conduct a safety review of the Interstate 64 work zone in the coming days. The crashes that occurred on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at this time are considered to be the result of driver error. WVDOH is working with Barboursville PD to increase police presence throughout the work zone.







When a crash occurs on a roadway, WVDOH crews will report the crash to the Transportation Management Center (TMC) to get information to emergency services. The WVDOH will ask the incident commander from law enforcement on scene what they need from highways, including traffic control, equipment, sand, etc. The WVDOH will also notify its own safety officer and investigator with crash information.



The project experienced damage to the top 2 to 2.5 inches of asphalt in both locations; two temporary impact attenuators were destroyed and there was damage to the median wall. The asphalt and impact attenuators were repaired on Thursday and the median wall damage is being assessed for the total limits of repair. The WVDOH would never allow traffic on a roadway that is not safe; therefore the work to ensure safety was performed prior to reopening the roadway.



Drivers traveling through work zones should remain aware that changes can occur from day to day as the work progresses.







The overall scope of the project underway is to widen I-64 through Cabell County from mile marker 15 to mile marker 20. For the 29th Street to Guyandotte River project, both bridges are currently being worked on. The 29th street bridge is in its final phase and should be completed in early 2025. The Guyandotte River Bridge is in the second phase with steel erection complete and preparations starting for the deck to be placed in the coming month. The contractor is working on the last phase of westbound roadway improvements from 29th Street to the Guyandotte Bridge. All contraflow activity will be complete and out of the way west of the Guyandotte River Bridge by late spring 2025. Work will be concentrated on the Guyandotte River Bridge only at that point.



Merritt’s Creek is in the final phase of mainline construction. Work is continuous from Mall Road to Merritt’s Creek. Dirt crews are working on the sliver fills and cuts to accommodate the auxiliary lane that will flow from Merritt’s Creek exit to the Mall exits. Crews are working on four of the five structures and work ranges from demo to setting beams. Throughout the rest of this year, the traveling public will see major strides in achieving the goal of eight lanes from Exit 20 to Exit 18. All contraflow is slated to be off of the mainline by mid-2025 as well. Merritt’s Creek from mile marker 18 to mile marker 20 is slated for completion in Fall 2025. The mainline will be completed earlier in 2025 with final work on side roads wrapping up later 2025.



All roadway work west of the Guyandotte Bridge is scheduled to be complete with no contraflow in place by May 2025, with final resurfacing coming once the Guyandotte Bridge is complete. The Guyandotte River Bridge is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2026.







The WVDOT reminds all motorists to pay attention and slow down in work zones. Fines are doubled if you’re caught speeding in a work zone. Work zones change daily and it is every driver’s responsibility to be aware behind the wheel and obey all traffic laws.



The WVDOT provides real-time traffic updates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through its WV 511 service. Visit wv511.org or the WV 511 Drive Safe app.





