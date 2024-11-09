All lanes on Interstate 64 in Cabell County are back open following multiple tractor-trailer crashes

Page Content

All lanes are back open along Interstate 64 in Cabell County following two fiery tractor-trailer crashes on Thursday, November 7, 2024.



West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews assisted contractors and local law enforcement on site to get roadways open. Both incidents occurred in the same work zone where motorists were speeding.



The first accident, in the westbound lanes at mile marker 17.5, occurred around 4 a.m. and involved an overturned tractor-trailer which caught fire leaving the roadway burned and unfit for vehicular traffic. Crews milled off the asphalt surface and paved the road.



WVDOH would never allow traffic on a roadway that is not safe; therefore milling and resurfacing the damaged roadway was necessary.



The second overturned tractor-trailer accident, eastbound at mile marker 18, occurred around 9 a.m. and caused a spill of about 50-75 gallons of diesel fuel. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection was contacted and diligently cleared the scene. The spill and debris have both been cleaned up. Crews also resurfaced the roadway.



