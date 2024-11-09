MPD Investigating Southern Avenue Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.
On Friday, November 8, 2024, at approximately 12:33 p.m., officers of the Seventh District heard gunshots in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. Canvassing officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Services transported the victim to a local hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Fred Morgan, of Southeast, DC.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24173764
###
