Governor Kay Ivey’s Veterans Day Video Message

Governor Kay Ivey shared a video message ahead of Veterans Day, honoring the courage and dedication of Alabama’s more than 400,000 – and our nation’s – veterans. Governor Ivey reflects on her personal connection to the military through her father’s service in World War II and pledges her continued support for those who have served. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

