AHA podcast: Military-Informed Care — What it Means for Veterans and Their Families 

In observation of Veterans Day, Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, and Kara Walker, M.D., executive vice president and chief population health officer at Nemours Children’s Health, discuss how hospitals and health systems can meet the special health care needs of families who sacrifice the most. LISTEN NOW

