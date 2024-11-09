Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / MV Crash/DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #3

 

CASE #: 24B5005081

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/08/2024, 1444 hours 

STREET: VT Route 22A

TOWN: Orwell

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cook Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A 

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Lauren Peters

AGE: 34

Seatbelt? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, NC

 

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: Mini Cooper

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage and undercarriage damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On November 8, 2024, at approximately 1444 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash located on VT Route 22A, near the intersection of Cook Rd, in the Town of Orwell. Investigation revealed Peters (34) of Wilmington, NC was traveling north on VT 22A when her vehicle left the roadway off the northbound shoulder for an extended period of time before subsequently colliding with a utility pole.

 

Peters sustained minor injuries in the collision and was transported to Porter Medical Center. While speaking to Peters, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Peters refused screening for DUI. Peters was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Peters was released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 18, 2024, at 1230 hours.

 

VT Route 22A, in the area of Cook Rd, was temporarily reduced to one lane of travel due to the collision.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Orwell Town Fire Department and Orwell First Response.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 




Trooper Jacqueline June (468)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

 

