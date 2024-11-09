New Haven Barracks / MV Crash/DUI #3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #3
CASE #: 24B5005081
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/08/2024, 1444 hours
STREET: VT Route 22A
TOWN: Orwell
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cook Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Lauren Peters
AGE: 34
Seatbelt? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, NC
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: Mini Cooper
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage and undercarriage damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 8, 2024, at approximately 1444 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash located on VT Route 22A, near the intersection of Cook Rd, in the Town of Orwell. Investigation revealed Peters (34) of Wilmington, NC was traveling north on VT 22A when her vehicle left the roadway off the northbound shoulder for an extended period of time before subsequently colliding with a utility pole.
Peters sustained minor injuries in the collision and was transported to Porter Medical Center. While speaking to Peters, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Peters refused screening for DUI. Peters was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Peters was released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 18, 2024, at 1230 hours.
VT Route 22A, in the area of Cook Rd, was temporarily reduced to one lane of travel due to the collision.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Orwell Town Fire Department and Orwell First Response.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacqueline June (468)
Vermont State Police
B Troop- New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy
New Haven, VT 05472
Tel: (802)388-4919
Fax: (802)452-7918
Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov
