Roadway alert - Woodford

VT ROUTE 9 in Woodford, is DOWN TO ONE LANE in the area of Notch Rd due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



