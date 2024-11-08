IDOL Reaches Settlement with Trampoline Park Operator

ILLINOIS, November 8 - Agreement with Elevate puts safety first





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) and Elevate Trampoline Park have reached a settlement agreement to address safety concerns and make improvements across Elevate's Illinois locations in Milan, East Peoria, and Peoria.





Elevate Trampoline Park in Milan violated a stop order imposed in March 2024, following an inspection by IDOL's Amusement Rides and Attraction Safety Division (ARAS). The stop order prohibited the use of the main trampoline court along with instructions for necessary corrective action. Upon reinspection in May, IDOL learned that Elevate Trampoline Park Milan had been operating the main trampoline court despite the stop order.





As part of this agreement, Elevate Trampoline Park will be introducing upgraded safety measures and new attractions that cater to visitors of all ages. Planned renovations include technology-integrated features, a dedicated soft play area for younger children, and new, enhanced slides, each of which will meet state safety requirements. The company will also pay civil penalties to the Illinois Department of Labor.





"Public safety is always IDOL's top priority when we're inspecting amusement rides and attractions," said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. "This settlement agreement ensures these Elevate Trampoline Park locations in Illinois will comply with the safety regulations in place to protect visitors."





"At Elevate, safety and guest satisfaction are our highest priorities," said Liz Wilson, COO of Elevate. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work closely with IDOL to make our parks safer, more exciting, and more enjoyable for our visitors. These new enhancements represent Elevate's commitment to providing fun and innovative experiences while maintaining rigorous safety standards. With these upgrades, we are excited to welcome families back to our newly enhanced locations to enjoy both the updated attractions."









The Amusement Rides and Attraction Safety Division began oversight of trampoline parks on January 1, 2022, after the Illinois General Assembly amended the law to regulate these increasingly popular attractions.