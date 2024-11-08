ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS ANNOUNCES 12th ANNUAL SPRINGFIELD VETERANS DAY PARADE

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, November 8 - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, along with the Navy Club and the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club, invite the Springfield community to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade on November 11th.





"I look forward to honoring veterans at the Springfield Veterans Day Parade, a community tradition," said Director Terry Prince. "Veterans Day is an opportunity for the entire nation to pause and honor veterans. Team IDVA will be attending programs, events, and parades throughout the entire month to demonstrate our deepest gratitude."





The parade will kick off 11 a.m. at 11th Street and proceed down Capitol Avenue to the Capitol Building.





For active military, veteran organizations, bands, or military vehicles interested in entering the parade, the registration deadline is November 11th. For more information, email Crystal Womack, at crystal.womack@illinois.gov.





A complimentary lunch open to the public, will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club in Springfield.