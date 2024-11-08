MPD Investigating Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a sex offense.

On Monday, July 29, 2024, at approximately 2:20 a.m. the suspect approached the victim near the intersection of Belmont and 14th Streets, Northwest. The suspect displayed a firearm, assaulted the victim and attempted to engage in an unwanted forced sexual act.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the images below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24115882

