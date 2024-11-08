MPD Makes Arrest in Atlantic Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a man in a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Thursday, November 7, 2024, at approximately 3:31 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Olivia Graves, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

On Thursday, November 7, 2024, 62-year-old Maurice Jackson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24173293

