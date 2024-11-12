TrellisWare’s 8th Annual Working Group Meeting Celebrates Latest Resilient Communications Capabilities

Bringing customers, partners, and TrellisWare team members together offered a great opportunity to celebrate successes, learn from one another, and collaborate on future resilient communications needs” — Matt Fallows, VP of Global Business Development

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a global leader in tactical waveforms and communications systems, held its 8th Annual Working Group Meeting on October 23-24 in San Diego. TrellisWare’s annual event highlighted TrellisWare’s newest technology introductions and industry partners’ collaboration efforts. The event welcomed several hundred participants from diverse government and commercial organizations worldwide, including the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and Latin America.

The event included the launch of TrellisWare’s newest multi-waveform highly integrated handheld radio, the TW Shadow™ 750, and the introduction of its Wideband Frequency Hopping waveform. Presentations from TrellisWare product experts and real-world case studies from the user community rounded out two full days. In addition, the Partner Vendor Showcase area allowed attendees to connect with and share ideas with partners, vendors, and TrellisWare’s engineering teams.

“Bringing customers, partners, and TrellisWare team members together for our Annual Working Group Meeting offered a great opportunity to celebrate successes, learn from one another, and collaborate on future resilient communications needs,” said Matt Fallows, vice president of global business development and customer support at TrellisWare. “We are truly grateful for their contributions to the TrellisWare Trellis//Sphere® Ecosystem.”

