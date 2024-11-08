Sonoma County prepares to launch CARE Court, supervisors allocate initial funding

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has approved $282,613 to cover staffing positions and overhead costs tied to the county’s implementation of a state-mandated program intended to help individuals suffering from severe mental illness, including untreated schizophrenia.

