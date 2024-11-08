Panel reverses attorney's sanction, bar referral for client's behavior

(Subscription required) The 4th District Court of Appeal, Division 3, reversed Orange County Judge Kimberley A. Knill, who had sanctioned attorney William L. Buus the maximum $1,500, referring him to the State Bar because his client's New York-based representative was absent when the trailing case was transferred to another department and declared ready for trial. On Sept. 8, 2023, Knill had ordered all parties to be ready within an hour's notice under threat of sanctions.

