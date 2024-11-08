NCDOA Recognizes 15 Employees for Outstanding Public Service

The NC Department of Administration honored 15 employees who have exemplified excellence in their work during the past year. DOA employees and family members gathered as honorees were presented with the Secretary’s Award for Excellence.

“Our state employees are incredibly hard-working, dedicated and creative and we don’t have many opportunities to pause and celebrate their outstanding work,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “It’s only fitting that we take time to recognize their accomplishments and acknowledge them for their extraordinary service.”

Award nominees, nominated by their fellow employees, were recognized for remarkable service in these four categories: customer service, outstanding state government service, efficiency and innovation, and teamwork.

Awards for excellence in customer service were presented to:

Bahaa Jizi, state procurement manager with the Purchase and Contract division, for repeatedly addressing communication challenges by implementing creative solutions with a consistently outstanding attitude.

Eugene Scarboro, construction services manager in the Facility Management division, who displayed a commitment to excellence through his attention to detail as well as patient and supportive leadership.

Michael Clark, logistics coordinator with the Division of Surplus Property, deftly managed the significant influx of furniture and other items to surplus during the shuffling of the downtown complex through effective communications with various state agencies.

Honorees in the efficiency and innovation category include:

State Parking employees Susan Weiss, Sam Brooks, and Michael Burgher, who organized and executed critical infrastructure updates to the parking system in Raleigh's state government complex that increased efficiency and modernized service.

and who organized and executed critical infrastructure updates to the parking system in Raleigh’s state government complex that increased efficiency and modernized service. Jaylan Harrington, digital communications specialist in the Communications Office, overhauled DOA’s website and social media presence, increasing user accessibility and enhancing the department’s image.

Award winners for outstanding state government service were:

Brandon Heath, manager of the security systems team within Facility Management, demonstrated a strong work ethic and created an empowering environment for his team through thoughtful leadership.

Sharrice Blackmon, data analyst with the policy team, spearheaded the coordination and successful move of the department to another building by collaborating with all divisions, stakeholders and leadership.

Teresa Matthews, administrative officer for the State Property Office, created a system for seamless access and organization of decades worth of property files during DOA's move while continuing daily service.

Danielle Carman, executive director of the Council for Women and Youth Involvement, planned and executed the statewide NC Women's Conference that advanced conversations around economic opportunity, bodily autonomy, and environmental justice for women in North Carolina.

Recipients of the awards for teamwork were:

Angela Chafalovitch, controller, and Elizabeth Moreno , financial reporting manager, worked together to adopt and leverage the new North Carolina Financial System for DOA that has enhanced efficiency, transparency, and overall financial management.

Crystal Best, Human Resources (HR) office manager, coordinated the move of the HR team while minimizing service disruptions; expedited processes for onboarding and offboarding employees; and organized Flu and COVID vaccine clinics for the past two years.

Sharonetta McIntyre, business development and marketing specialist in the Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses, supported the NC Minority Business Development Agency Center by securing operating funds, along with training and resources to help disadvantaged businesses.

The Secretary’s Award for Excellence are given annually to DOA employees who go above and beyond their call of duty. All DOA employees are eligible, including permanent state employees, contractors and temporary employees.

