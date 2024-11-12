Tractor Tuesday and Laura Farms Announce Giveaway of Gator from AKRS

Gator Giveaway Promotion Tractor Tuesday logo Laura Farms

Register an account through the Laura Farms promotion page on Tractor Tuesday, and you'll be automatically entered to win a John Deere Gator XUV 835M!

This giveaway is the perfect, enticing opportunity for my followers to get to know Tractor Tuesday, an auction platform that's truly changing the game for buying and selling equipment in the ag world.” — Laura Farms

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor Tuesday , the groundbreaking online auction platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Laura Farms , a prominent agricultural influencer with over 3 million followers across various social media platforms. This collaboration introduces an exciting giveaway to ramp up engagement for Tractor Tuesday's inaugural auction, which opened for bidding on November 11 and will conclude on December 17, 2024.Tractor Tuesday is setting a new standard in the auction industry by offering zero commission for sellers and an exceptionally low 2% buyer's premium. The company has eliminated the middlemen and lets equipment owners be their own auctioneers. This model is designed to maximize returns for sellers while making purchasing more accessible and cost-effective for buyers.Since its launch in September, 2024, Tractor Tuesday has seen a remarkable uptake with over 3,300 registered users at the time of publication. The platform's unique approach to auctioning farm equipment, tools, and vehicles has attracted a wide-ranging American user base eager for an efficient, cost-effective way to buy and sell.Laura Farms has captured the attention of many millions through her engaging content documenting farm life and discussions of agricultural machinery. Her partnership with Tractor Tuesday highlights her influence and dedication to supporting innovative agricultural businesses.Tractor Tuesday and Laura Farms will be giving away a John Deere Gator XUV 835M to entice people to sign up on Tractor Tuesday and celebrate the company’s launch. The vehicle is supplied by AKRS Equipment, Nebraska's leading John Deere dealership, and features the AKRS logo on the hood. This is an exceptional utility vehicle anyone involved in agriculture would love to own.Participants can enter the giveaway by registering using the registration form at tractortuesday.com/laurafarms . A third party will oversee the drawing process to ensure fairness. The lucky winner will be drawn on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, and announced that evening.Tractor Tuesday’s CEO, Zach Bosle, said, "Our collaboration with Laura Farms and AKRS not only amplifies our reach but also embodies our commitment to giving back to the farming community. We're thrilled about this opportunity to engage the public in a fun and meaningful way."Laura also commented on the giveaway, saying, "This giveaway is the perfect, enticing opportunity for my followers to get to know Tractor Tuesday, an auction platform that's truly changing the game for buying and selling equipment in the ag world. I'm so excited to see this partnership grow!"For more information about the giveaway and to register, please visit tractortuesday.com/laurafarms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.