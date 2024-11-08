S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP HIRES RSG ENGINEERING TO SUPPORT MULTIFAMILY PROJECTS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is proud to announce the execution of its contract with RSG Engineering. RSG will bring specialized civil engineering consulting expertise to all major projects, including Tranquil Taven Villas, Cheerful Creek Court, and future projects developed by the SCDC team. In this strategic alliance, RSG Engineering will bring value-added project management experience to SCDC's in-house team of architects, engineers, and executive leaders.RSG Engineering is a nationally recognized firm based in Houston, Texas, offering consulting services throughout the nation. This company has over a decade of experience specializing in civil engineering and project management solutions that create efficiencies and value for a wide range of real estate developments. Well respected for their dedicated approach, RSG maintains a team of versatile professionals committed to new and innovative project deliverables by means of sustainability.Through the years, RSG Engineering has earned the appreciation of the industry for exemplary performance in civil and structural engineering. Their portfolio includes several prominent residential and mixed-use developments nationwide, such as Fountainwood at Lake Houston and the Emerson Apartments in Katy, Texas. RSG’s commitment to quality and innovation has made them a trusted partner in delivering complex, large-scale projects that enhance communities.“We appreciate the trust that SCDC has shown in RSG Engineering by contracting with us to provide Civil Engineering Services for their projects. The opportunity to work on the future of Multifamily Housing with another company that aligns with our visions was a no-brainer for us.” – Salim Obeid – RSG Engineering “Adding RSG Engineering to our large team of experts is a major milestone in our goals of developing the best multifamily communities while transforming the landscape. We look forward to a long-term working relationship with the firm for many years on our numerous projects across the nation.” – Odell Abdur-Raheem – Founder SCDCSCDC is excited about the inclusion of RSG Engineering into their network of expert collaborators, seeing this engagement as a mutually beneficial opportunity to enhance both companies' impact on the multifamily real estate market nationwide. It will significantly strengthen SCDC's development capabilities and lay a foundation for successful project outcomes for years to come.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

