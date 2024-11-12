S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP ENTERS INTO CONTRACTUAL PARTNERSHIP WITH QUSRAWI ENGINEERING FOR MEP SERVICES

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to announce that we are entering into a ‘contractual partnership’ with Qusrawi Engineering, a Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) engineering services leader. This collaboration will significantly enhance SCDC's ability to deliver innovative and efficient community building designs. This beneficial arrangement marks a significant step forward for SCDC as we aim to enhance our ability to impact the communities we serve with excellent contractual partners.Qusrawi Engineering, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has built a solid reputation over its many years of operation in the engineering sector. With a dedicated team of professionals, they offer a range of expertise, including HVAC systems, electrical design, plumbing layout, and energy-efficient solutions. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Qusrawi Engineering primarily serves the national market but has experience in large-scale projects, extending its international reach. This partnership is poised to enhance SCDC's capacity to deliver sustainable and efficient community development initiatives.Qusrawi Engineering has established itself as a prominent player in the engineering sector, and it is known for its innovative design solutions and dedication to quality. With extensive experience in various sectors, including commercial, residential, and public infrastructure, they bring a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of successful project delivery. Their commitment to excellence has earned them several accolades, including its recognition as a recipient of the prestigious 2022 MEP Excellence Award, highlighting its innovative approaches and successful project implementations in the field, further solidifying their reputation as industry leaders.“Qusrawi is honored to bring our expertise in MEP engineering to SCDC’s projects. Our team values the opportunity to contribute to developments where reliable and efficient systems are paramount, and we are fully committed to supporting SCDC in achieving exceptional results.” - Dalia Khulloud, Qusrawi Engineers “Having Qusrawi Engineering as a strategic contractual partner for our innovative MEP designs for our apartment homes is a significant market advantage in our field. Not only does Qusrawi represent and match our goals of innovation and excellence, but we find ourselves aligned on humanistic goals outside of the construction industry as well. We couldn’t be happier with this engagement.” - Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder SCDC.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is thrilled with their new contractual partnership with Qusrawi Engineering for MEP services. By combining our strengths with Qusrawi Engineering’s expertise, we will create functional, aesthetically pleasing spaces while supporting sustainability and energy efficiency. This collaboration marks an exciting addition to their pool of expertise, enhancing their capabilities both now and in the coming years.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.