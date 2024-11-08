Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,743 in the last 365 days.

Customer Notice: Internet Outage at IowaWORKS Park Fair Mall

Internet access for the IowaWORKS office at Park Fair Mall is currently down due to a local outage. Efforts are underway to restore service. In the meantime, customers are encouraged to call or visit the IowaWORKS Office on Army Post Road to receive workforce services.

IowaWORKS Des Moines (Army Post Road)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Customer Notice: Internet Outage at IowaWORKS Park Fair Mall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more