Customer Notice: Internet Outage at IowaWORKS Park Fair Mall

Internet access for the IowaWORKS office at Park Fair Mall is currently down due to a local outage. Efforts are underway to restore service. In the meantime, customers are encouraged to call or visit the IowaWORKS Office on Army Post Road to receive workforce services. IowaWORKS Des Moines (Army Post Road)

