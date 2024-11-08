Department Seeking Administrators for Farmer Grant Programs

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that the Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting proposals for program administrators for Round 2 of the Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Farmers Grant Program and the Beginning Farmers Grant Program. These programs, which are both entering their second round, aim to expand opportunities to farmers who are less likely to enter or succeed in the agricultural field, whether due to lack of experience, inability to access resources, or social and economic discrimination. Funding for the programs was provided in the New York State Budget and build on the State’s work to expand opportunities in agriculture to more New Yorkers.

Commissioner Ball said, “I encourage all eligible entities to consider the opportunity to administer the second rounds of these important funds, which help give a boost to farmers who are just starting out or who face disproportionate barriers to success as they start or expand their business. These programs are critical to making sure our agricultural industry is inclusive of all New Yorkers and that we are building a strong generation of farmers ready to take the reins and keep us growing.”

Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Farmers Grant Program (RFP 0322)

The Department is seeking an eligible entity to administer the $2 million second round of the Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Farmers Grant Program, which was funded in the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 New York State Budget to assist farmers who face disproportionate barriers to success due to discrimination. The selected administrator will award grants ranging from $5,000 to $250,000, on a competitive basis to eligible socially and economically disadvantaged farmers who will materially and substantially participate in operating a farm within a region of the state. This may include urban farmers. Grants will be awarded to start up, improve or expand a farm operation; provide worker or apprenticeship training; purchase agricultural land, infrastructure, equipment, or livestock; and more.

Socially disadvantaged individuals include those who have been subject to discrimination due to their race or ethnicity, including those who identify as Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Hispanic or Latino, and Asian or Pacific Islander. Economically disadvantaged farmers are socially disadvantaged individuals whose farming opportunities have been hindered due to diminished capital, credit opportunities, or access to land, among other things, as compared to other similarly situated individuals who are not socially disadvantaged.

For more information about this opportunity, visit agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0322-administrator-socially-and-economically-disadvantaged-farmers-competitive-grant. Proposals must be received by the Department by 3:00 pm on January 24, 2025.

Beginning Farmers Grant Program (RFP 0321)

Additionally, the Department is seeking an eligible entity to administer the $2 million second round of the Beginning Farmers Grant Program. The selected administrator will award grants of $5,000 to $250,000 on a competitive basis to farmers who have not operated a farm for more than ten years, and who will materially and substantially participate in operating a farm within a region of New York State. This may include urban farmers. Grants will be awarded to start up, improve or expand a farm operation; provide worker or apprenticeship training; purchase agricultural land, infrastructure, equipment, or livestock; and more.

For more information about this opportunity, visit agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0321-administrator-beginning-farmers-competitive-grant-program. Proposals must be received by the Department by 3:00 pm on January 24, 2025.

An informational webinar for both opportunities will be held Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 3:00 pm. To register, email John Ross or Kate Tozzi at [email protected] by Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Both the Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Farmers Grant Program and the Beginning Farmers Grant Program offer support to New York farmers who are new to the field or who face disproportionate social and economic barriers to success. Opening doors to all farmers is a critical piece of New York’s agricultural landscape that will help ensure a strong, diverse, and well-supported agricultural future. In October, the Department announced that the first rounds of the programs are opening for applications this fall.

These programs build on Governor Kathy Hochul’s pledge to strengthen New York agriculture by building a strong agricultural workforce pipeline and increasing access to careers in agriculture for all New Yorkers. This includes efforts like the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program; continued funding for Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences (MANRRS); and dedicated funding committed in New York State’s Fiscal Year 2025 Enacted Budget to advance New York’s agricultural workforce and help agricultural employers and employees adapt to changing work landscapes. Further, the State’s Fiscal Year 2024 Enacted Budget invested over $1 million to help the Department partner with key workforce experts, industry stakeholders, and educational institutions to devise a "Whole Systems Approach to Agriculture Workforce Development," to grow and develop a pipeline that recruits new job seekers, advances existing employees and connects migrant individuals and asylum seekers to the food and agricultural sectors through the following four key pillars: career engagers, career starters, career builders, and career advancers.