SCDC HAS ENGAGED EDI-INTERNATIONAL FOR THEIR GLOBAL ARCHITECTURE, INTERIOR DESIGN AND PLANNING SERVICES

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) has announced a new contractual partnership with EDI International, a renowned architecture firm, to bring additional expertise and technical capabilities. This alliance will integrate EDI International’s expertise with SCDC’s in-house team of architects, engineers, and executives across its subsidiaries, reinforcing SCDC’s commitment to delivering premium residential experiences and maximizing its Class-A luxury apartment buildings. The relationship aligns with SCDC’s strategic approach to assembling top-tier talent across disciplines, adding EDI International’s advanced acumen to its robust development capabilities.Founded in 1976 with now over 48 years of experience, EDI is a highly regarded structural engineering firm with a broad operational reach, servicing local, national, and international clients. Based in Houston, Texas EDI has specific expertise in structural engineering solutions. Known for their innovative approach, EDI consistently delivers projects with a high standard of precision and sustainability, making them an ideal candidate for SCDC’s growth and mission to provide top-quality multifamily buildings. EDI’s team of skilled engineers and consultants has been instrumental in completing numerous successful projects in North America and beyond. As respected firms in the structural engineering space, they are recognized for their commitment to safety, efficiency, and design excellence.EDI International has been celebrated for its work in high-rise residential structures, mixed-use developments, and sustainable building designs. Their accolades include awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and recognition from industry publications for its contributions to architectural innovation and sustainable practices. These distinctions underscore EDI’s leadership and commitment to excellence, positioning them as an asset to SCDC’s determined development goals. Notable projects completed by EDI include contributions to the design of several large-scale urban developments across Texas, including projects in Houston’s metropolitan area. EDI is ranked as one of the largest and best architecture firms in the multifamily sector.“EDI International is gratified by the confidence that SCDC has shown by hiring us, and we look forward to providing them with our multifamily services for their innovative and transformative projects.” - Brit Perkins, AIA LEED AP BD+C “Being able to find and engage EDI International for their architectural expertise for our Cheerful Creek Court and other projects is truly a blessing for SCDC. We believe that together our companies will produce extraordinary results for years to come.” – Odell Abdur-Raheem – Founder SCDCTogether, SCDC and EDI International will deliver an elevated standard in multifamily housing, enhancing both the aesthetic and functional landscape while catering to the needs of modern urban communities. This collaboration reflects SCDC's dedication to transforming the multifamily industry with innovative, sustainable developments that prioritize quality and value for residents and stakeholders alike.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

