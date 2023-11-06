Submit Release
Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia Announces Grant Application Deadline for the 2024 DC Democracy Grant

Application Opening Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Application Due Date: Friday, December 15, 2023 by noon

 

The Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia Announces Friday, December 15, 2023, Grant Application Deadline for the DC Democracy Grant

 

(Washington, DC) The Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia issued a Request for Applications (RFA) from nonprofits and community-based organizations for the grant program to promote the District of Columbia's self-determination, voting rights and/or Statehood. The RFA was published on Friday, October 27, 2023, in the DC Register. Applications will be accepted until noon on Friday, December 15, 2023.  The grant provides funds for certified nonprofits and community-based organizations with a history of advocacy on DC democracy issues.

 

Interested applicants may obtain a copy of the Request for Applications by downloading the notice from the Secretary’s website, www.os.dc.gov or www.dcregs.dc.gov, emailing [email protected], or calling (202) 727-6306.

 

Completed grant applications may be submitted via email to [email protected] or delivered to the Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia, 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 419, Washington, DC 20004, no later than noon, Friday, December 15, 2023.

 

 

Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia Announces Grant Application Deadline for the 2024 DC Democracy Grant

