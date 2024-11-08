One-Day Closure Scheduled for Eastbound Wasta Rest Area

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Contact:

Mike Carlson, Rapid City Area Engineer, 605-394-2244

WASTA, S.D. – On Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, the eastbound Wasta Rest Area located on Interstate 90 will be temporarily closed for crews to conduct asphalt repair work on the off-ramp. All work is anticipated to be completed in one day and the rest area will reopen to the public in the evening of Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Travelers are encouraged to find alternate accommodations during the closure.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

