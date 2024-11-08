American Place Casino Announces Season of Hope Holiday Event Supporting Local Nonprofits

This event is dear to my heart because I’ve always cared deeply about giving back to the community, especially during the holiday season.” — Stacy Petterway

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Place Casino is proud to launch its first-ever Season of Hope event, celebrating and supporting six local nonprofit organizations that make a difference in Lake County. From November 15 to November 30, casino patrons are invited to come and vote for their favorite holiday tree, each uniquely decorated by a local nonprofit organization.The event, spearheaded by American Place Casino’s Director of Compliance, Stacy Petterway, is designed to foster community spirit while bringing attention to six remarkable groups: Staben House, Save-A-Pet, BiG Great Lakes, Waukegan Parks Foundation, Coalición Latinos Unidos of Lake County, and YouthBuild Lake County. Ms. Petterway, who initially launched this initiative at her previous place of employment in Kansas, felt strongly about bringing the tradition to Waukegan.Each organization will showcase its creativity by decorating a tree that represents its mission and community impact.Patrons can vote once daily by printing their voting ticket from the casino's rewards kiosks, with the organization receiving the most votes awarded a $5,000 donation. The winner will be announced during a special award ceremony on December 6, 2024, from 4 PM to 6 PM at American Place Casino. "It’s a way to add cheer, foster connection, and support the organizations that work so hard to improve the lives of others", said Petterway.“We encourage everyone to come and support these organizations by voting, as each tree represents a cause that directly benefits Lake County,” added Petterway.

