TuxCare CentOS 7 Endless Lifecycle Support Now Secures More Than 600 Packages

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity for Linux, today announced that its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for CentOS 7 now addresses critical needs for more than 600 packages. It stands as the largest number of packages supported by any such offering. A full list of included CentOS 7 packages is available here Serving as a significant expansion, the increased support that has quickly increased from 250 to 600+ packages underscores TuxCare’s commitment to providing comprehensive services for organizations around the world still using the CentOS 7 operating system.CentOS 7 reached its end of life on June 30, 2024, leaving many organizations uncertain about the future of their CentOS 7 systems. Stepping in to fill this gap, TuxCare offers security patches and expert technical support for as long as organizations need them. Hundreds of customers have already signed up for TuxCare's ELS for CentOS 7, and with support now offered for hundreds of more packages, an ever-increasing number of organizations can turn to TuxCare for peace of mind."The CentOS 7 operating system enjoys massive popularity, and we understand the challenges organizations face when such a system reaches its end of life,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Our goal with this update is to ensure that we can meet the diverse needs of these organizations. By expanding our support to over 600 packages, we are extending the life of CentOS 7 systems while also helping organizations maintain their operational efficiency and security – a highly valued ability by both administrators and C-level executives alike.”More information on TuxCare’s ELS for CentOS 7 and included packages is available at:Additionally, a list of other end-of-life products supported by TuxCare is available at:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

