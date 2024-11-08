CBP officers seize THC products and weapon components during outbound operations at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers conducting outbound operations at World Trade Bridge recently seized more than 41 pounds of THC products hidden within a commercial shipment.

“Officers conducting outbound operations demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This is a prime example of efficient targeting strategies utilized in the cargo environment to help ensure exported products are safe for consumers.”

THC products, including vape cartridges, seltzer beverage cans, gummies and roll-on gel seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

CBP officers working outbound operations at the World Trade Bridge export lot selected a tractor and trailer for a secondary inspection. The shipment lacked the proper documentation for exporting the commodity within the commercial trailer. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, while conducting a physical inspection of the shipment, officers discovered a total of 41.71 pounds of products, including vape cartridges, seltzer beverage cans, gummies and roll-on gel containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is one of the main active components found in marijuana. It acts as a mild sedative at low doses and a hallucinogen at high doses. Additionally, three Colt AR trigger weapon components and 16 AR-15 barrel nut tools were discovered within the shipment.

CBP officers seized the THC products, weapons components, tractor and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.