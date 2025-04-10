4 U.S. citizens, 11 aliens arrested in smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brian A. Terry Station stopped a coordinated, multi-vehicle smuggling attempt involving four U.S. citizens and 11 Mexican nationals near Sierra Vista last Friday.

Agents patrolling near Montezuma Pass–an area known to be used by alien smugglers–observed a blue Honda Accord arrive at the Montezuma Pass parking lot around 12:30 p.m. The driver, a suspected smuggling coordinator, exited the vehicle and sat on a bench in a picnic area, where he remained.

A few hours later, agents observed a Chevrolet Avalanche, Nissan Frontier, and Nissan Sentra arrive at the parking lot. Multiple suspected illegal aliens emerged from the hiking trails and wilderness to enter the vehicles. Once boarded, the vehicles drove off.

Additional agents in the area stopped all three vehicles to conduct immigration inspections. In total, they arrested 10 Mexican nationals who had illegally entered the United States and four U.S. citizen smugglers. Two firearms and personal use narcotics were also seized.

Agents approached the driver of the Honda Accord, who had remained sitting near the Montezuma Pass parking lot. The individual–found to be a Mexican national illegally present in the country–was arrested.

The suspected smuggling coordinator faces Conspiracy to Smuggle Illegal Aliens and Alien Inadmissibility charges. Ten of the illegal aliens’ face Inadmissibility and/or Reentry charges. All four U.S. citizens face charges for Alien Smuggling and Conspiracy to Smuggle Illegal Aliens. One of the U.S. citizens faces additional charges for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

All four vehicles were seized in addition to the firearms and narcotics.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are pursing all applicable criminal charges.

