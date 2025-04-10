Hidalgo CBP officers this weekend intercept spider monkey, $980K in cocaine in separate enforcement actions

HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, agriculture specialists at Hidalgo Port of Entry this weekend intercepted a spider monkey, more than $980K in cocaine in two separate, unrelated enforcement actions.

“Our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to remain vigilant as they conduct their inspections; their attention to detail and inspections experience led to an interception of an endangered species and a significant narcotics seizure in two separate enforcement events,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “We remain committed to preventing the exploitation of protected animals and the spread of animal diseases. Seizures of narcotics also reinforce our continued commitment to our border security mission.”

Packages containing 73 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

The monkey discovery occurred on Sunday, April 6 at the Anzalduas International Bridge when a 20-year-old male United States citizen and a 21-year-old female United States citizen attempted entry into the United States in a 2011 Chevy Equinox. CBP officers referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection. In secondary, CBP officers discovered a spider monkey hidden in a backpack inside the vehicle.

Homeland Security Investigations, together with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, initiated a criminal investigation and arrested the driver and passenger. The monkey was transported to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.

Some monkeys are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Their importation is regulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ultimately, monkeys are prohibited from importation as pets.

On the border at land, air, and sea-based ports of entry, including Hidalgo, CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by preventing the introduction of harmful pests and diseases into the United States. Read more about CBP’s agriculture mission.

The cocaine seizure also occurred on April 6, but at Hidalgo International Bridge. CBP officers referred a 2008 Ford Explorer driven by a 68-year-old male Mexican citizen for a secondary examination. Following a thorough secondary inspection which included a nonintrusive imaging system scan and a canine examination, CBP officers discovered 28 packages containing 73.41 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $980,218.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. HSI special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

