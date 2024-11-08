PHOEBE WASFY SELECTED TO BE FEATURED IN THE TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS’ PUBLICATION

Phoebe Wasfy honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoebe Wasfy, Principal of Philopateer Christian College, Coach, and Speaker, was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Phoebe Wasfy has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on her industry. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The book is anticipated to be released in the 1st quarter of 2025.Phoebe Wasfy will have a dedicated chapter in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience, Ms. Phoebe Wasfy is a highly respected leader in education. As the principal of Philopateer Christian College (PCC), one of Canada's fastest-growing private Christian schools, and a proud member of the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), Phoebe has established herself as an expert in fostering academic excellence and faith-based values. Founded in 1999 by the Coptic Egyptian community as the first private school of its kind in North America, PCC is open to students from all backgrounds and continues to thrive under her dynamic, results-driven leadership. Phoebe's commitment to quality education is further underscored by her memberships in the Ontario College of Teachers and the Ontario Principals Council (OPC).Ms. Phoebe Wasfy's expertise extends well beyond educational leadership, covering a broad spectrum that includes educational technology, leadership development, curriculum innovation, public speaking, and academic counseling. This diverse skill set reflects her adaptability and commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving educational landscape. With each area of specialization, Ms. Wasfy brings valuable insights and transformative strategies to Philopateer Christian College, enhancing the learning experience and supporting both students and faculty in reaching their highest potential. Her multifaceted approach to education is a testament to her dedication to excellence and growth within the field.Before embarking on her career path, Phoebe graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in History and Religious Studies (University of Toronto 2002). She completed her Professional Program in Education (D'Youville College, New York, 2004). She acquired additional qualifications in "Reading," "History," "Religious Studies," and "Teaching Kindergarten-Grade 12," as well as completed her Principal Qualification Courses (PQC) in 2011. Phoebe received her Master of Education (MEd) (from the University of Western, Ontario, 2014) and completed a Higher Education Teaching Certificate from Harvard University, USA, in 2019. Her love for academia and her active involvement in the field has earned her the Arab Women of Excellence Awards in Academia from Life Transformation Academy (Calgary, Alberta, Canada). Over the years, she has also been recognized by different organizations in Canada, and she received Presidential recognition from the Egyptian President at the National Youth Conference in June 2023.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Wasfy has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC, and she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville in December for her selection to be featured in the 50 Fearless Leader publication and for her previous honors this year as Top Principal, Coach, and Speaker of the Year for 2024 and Empowered Woman of the Year.Beyond her impactful career in education, Ms. Phoebe Wasfy is an active leader in various international and community initiatives. from 2017-2024, she has served on the board of ACSI-Eastern Canada and is an adjunct faculty member of the Canadian Coptic Center's Youth Ministry Certification Program (YMCP), which partners with YouthTrain in New Zealand. Selected to attend the 2018 World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Phoebe continues to expand her global influence, fostering leadership and professional growth among her team and students. She oversees various activities, including organizing youth missionary trips worldwide, collaborating closely with governments, global charities, and international aid organizations to ensure meaningful partnerships. Recently, she initiated the inaugural fundraising campaign for Egypt's Decent Life presidential initiative, led by a group of driven 16- and 17-year-old students, exemplifying her commitment to inspiring youth-driven change and community impact.Looking back, Ms. Wasfy attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/phoebe-wasfy-0a028544/ OrAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

