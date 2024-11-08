Government of Saskatchewan Awards Eight New Scholarships of Honour for 2024

CANADA, November 8 - Released on November 8, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to award the Scholarship of Honour to eight recipients this year. This scholarship provides a one-time award of $5,000 to returning Canadian Armed Forces members, as well as spouses and children of fallen members or members with a disability, to help them pursue post-secondary education.

"We are grateful for the dedication and sacrifices made by the brave citizens in our Canadian Armed Forces who protect our country and freedom," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "I am honoured to award these scholarships to four Canadian Armed Forces members, as well as four family members, in support of their post-secondary studies."

Since 2009, the Ministry of Advanced Education has awarded 275 scholarships totalling $1.38 million. Recipients include 222 returning soldiers, and 53 family members of fallen Canadian Armed Forces members or members with a disability.

The 2024 scholarship recipients come from a range of communities in Saskatchewan, including Balgonie, Moose Jaw, Regina and Saskatoon. The University of Regina, University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic are among the institutions these students are attending.

"I am a proud First Nations student in my second year of an Indigenous teacher education program at the University of Regina," scholarship recipient Parker Schmaltz said. "This scholarship has provided invaluable support, enabling me to focus on my studies and supply myself with essentials to meet my needs. Inspired by my stepfather's 25 years of dedication to our country, I strive to honour my heritage and the sacrifices of those who have served, past and present."

Eligible candidates must be current or former Saskatchewan residents and must be returning service members who actively served in designated military operations in the Canadian Armed Forces (Regular or Reserves) after January 2001. The spouse and/or child of a member with a disability or a deceased individual who served in designated military operations after January 2001 may also be eligible. All candidates must be enrolled in a recognized Canadian post-secondary education institution.

To learn more about the Scholarship of Honour, visit: saskatchewan.ca/scholarshipofhonour.

-30-

For more information, contact: